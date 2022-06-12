Art from Season 4 of “Very Strange Cases” turns Max into a depressive Pixar character

A new piece of fan art from the fourth season of the TV series “Very Strange Things” turns Max Sadie Sink into a depressive Pixar-style character. The series “Very Strange Things”, first released on Netflix in 2017, has since become a huge hit for the streamer, recently aired the first part of the fourth season. The fourth season of “Very Strange Cases” has become the most viewed, it has returned favorite characters such as Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Steve (Joe Keary) and others, and also introduced a new villain in the image of Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bauer).

Although Max was introduced in the second season of the TV series “Very Strange Things”, he played a much bigger role in the first part of the fourth season after he became one of Vecna’s targets. In addition to popularizing Kate Bush’s 1985 song “Running Up That Hill,” Max is also the centerpiece of one of the most talked-about episodes of the new season-“Dear Billy.” Even though in season three Max is still dealing with the loss of his brother Billy, Max comes face to face with Vecna in the lair of the villain’s mind before eventually escaping and escaping to freedom in the episode’s thrilling conclusion.

In an impressive new fan art posted to Instagram, illustrator Rachel Hu transforms Max into a Pixar-like character. In art, Max walks down the hallway of his high school with a player and headphones, which became the main product of the character in season 4 of “Very Strange Things”. Mad Max: Volume 1″, a reference to the title of the Season 2 episode in which she is first introduced.

As can be seen from Hu’s drawings, Max was a very prominent character in the last season Very strange cases. Marking a big departure from previous seasons, Max spends the first few episodes of season 4 mourning his brother and closing himself off from his friends. Although clearly in a dark place, Max’s characteristic wit and resilience are stronger than ever in season 4 of “Very Strange Cases,” an element that obviously resonated with viewers. In addition to a fun reimagining of a fan-favorite character, Hu’s art also suggests there may be an appetite for some sort of Max byproduct.

It remains to be seen what will happen next with Max and the rest of the gang in the second part of the 4th season of “Very Strange Things”, but many fans would undoubtedly be happy if the character of Sink continued to play a more important role. Currently, season 5 is expected to be the last for “Very Strange Things”, but the world of the show and the characters have proved so popular that some kind of spin-off in the style of “Mad Max” could be a big hit. Viewers have a little bit to wait until the last two episodes of the 4th season of “Very Strange Things” become available on Netflix, but now fans can look at talented artists like Hu to see their favorite characters reinterpreted in a new funny style.