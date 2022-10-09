Arsenal vs Liverpool — follow the Reds League match!

By
Kaitlyn Kubrick
-
0

Follow us, because Liverpool is aiming to win the third victory of the season over the strongest Arsenal since 2018. We are ready to share the latest news with you.

The match starts at the Emirates Stadium at 16:30 (Great Britain), referee Michael Oliver.

Teams

Arsenal: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Partey, Edegor, Djaka; Saka, Martinelli Jesus

Substitutes: Turner, Holding, Cedric, Tierney, Loconga, Vieira, Marquinhos, Nelson, Nketiah.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Hota, Diaz; Nunez

Substitutes: Kelleher, Konate, Gomez, Phillips, Fabinho, Milner, Elliott, Carvalho, Firmino

Our coverage is automatically updated below:

Get well soon super sub
Sad news came this afternoon: Liverpool legend David Fairclough has suffered a stroke.

On the positive side, it’s nice to hear that he is recovering in the hospital.

A speedy recovery is welcome!
Good afternoon!

Liverpool will travel to London this afternoon to face Arsenal at the Emirates.

My name is Sam Milne, and I’m here to give you all the news.

You can participate by tweeting @thisisanfield or @sam_millne

UP RED!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here