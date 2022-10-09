Arsenal vs Liverpool — follow the Reds League match!

Follow us, because Liverpool is aiming to win the third victory of the season over the strongest Arsenal since 2018. We are ready to share the latest news with you.
The match starts at the Emirates Stadium at 16:30 (Great Britain), referee Michael Oliver.
Teams
Introducing our starting XI…
🇯🇵 Tomiyasu starts
🇳🇴 Odegaard returns
🏴 Saka on the wing
COME ON ARSENAL! ✊ pic.twitter.com/8b31BTrgp8
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 9, 2022
Arsenal: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Partey, Edegor, Djaka; Saka, Martinelli Jesus
Substitutes: Turner, Holding, Cedric, Tierney, Loconga, Vieira, Marquinhos, Nelson, Nketiah.
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Hota, Diaz; Nunez
Substitutes: Kelleher, Konate, Gomez, Phillips, Fabinho, Milner, Elliott, Carvalho, Firmino
Our coverage is automatically updated below:
Get well soon super sub
Sad news came this afternoon: Liverpool legend David Fairclough has suffered a stroke.
On the positive side, it’s nice to hear that he is recovering in the hospital.
A speedy recovery is welcome!
Good afternoon!
Liverpool will travel to London this afternoon to face Arsenal at the Emirates.
My name is Sam Milne, and I’m here to give you all the news.
You can participate by tweeting @thisisanfield or @sam_millne
UP RED!