Arsenal vs Liverpool — follow the Reds League match!

The match starts at the Emirates Stadium at 16:30 (Great Britain), referee Michael Oliver.

Teams

Introducing our starting XI… 🇯🇵 Tomiyasu starts

🇳🇴 Odegaard returns

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Saka on the wing COME ON ARSENAL! ✊

Arsenal: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Partey, Edegor, Djaka; Saka, Martinelli Jesus

Substitutes: Turner, Holding, Cedric, Tierney, Loconga, Vieira, Marquinhos, Nelson, Nketiah.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Hota, Diaz; Nunez

Substitutes: Kelleher, Konate, Gomez, Phillips, Fabinho, Milner, Elliott, Carvalho, Firmino

Get well soon super sub

Sad news came this afternoon: Liverpool legend David Fairclough has suffered a stroke.

On the positive side, it’s nice to hear that he is recovering in the hospital.

A speedy recovery is welcome!

UP RED!