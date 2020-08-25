Arsenal to Google’s Dinosaur game with Dino Swords

The runner game Dinosaur, which Google hides in the Chrome internet browser, is like a surprise egg when the computer is not connected to the internet. In this way, users who cannot surf the internet get rid of boredom at least by playing games. We see that Google is taking into account the comments that this mysterious game should be updated now.

Dino Swords, a customized version of the Dinosaur developed in collaboration with the internet joint venture MSCHF and 100 Thieves, allows the beautiful and granulated T-Rex to use a variety of weapons. Weapons are hidden in various keys, but there is a point to be aware of. Some weapons cause the dinosaur to self-destruct.

“The Dino game is the last legacy from the golden age of things like Addicting Games and Miniclip games,” Daniel Greenberg, MSCHF’s head of strategy, told The Verge site. He added that modding the game is just to make it more accurate for the form. With the modified update, the Dinosaur game takes users to 15-20 years ago when mini Flash games were dominant.

“Dino Swords is a game where we take the classic Chrome dinosaur runner game and make it extravagant with 26 weapons to help you run,” said Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag, owner and CEO of 100 Thieves. said. “Many pay homage to classic video game weapons, some are completely OP and some are completely useless. There are even a few surprise eggs that are quite difficult to unlock. ”

The arsenal offered in the game is almost absurdly large, but the 100 Thieves team hopes that the players will use all of them. “There are great awards for people who can show that they are the best Dino Swords players in the world,” Nadeshot said in a statement. He said, but what these awards are is unknown.



