Arsenal – Manchester City, live

Manchester City and Arsenal meet at Wembley Stadium, in one of the two semifinals of the FA Cup, the oldest football tournament in history.

The duel between Manchester City and Arsenal, involves the reunion between Pep Guardiola, coach of the Citizens, and his former assistant Mikel Arteta, current coach of the Gunner team.

Since Arteta’s departure for London, both have only been measured once, with Manchester City’s 3-0 victory last month.

The recent duels between the two clubs give City a clear advantage, which prevailed in the last seven confrontations between the two, with 20 goals scored and only two received.

But Arsenal, with no chances in the Premier League (9th), will look for a new bump this week, after beating champion Liverpool 2-1 on Wednesday. The many of that triumph, yes, came from unusual errors by the Reds captain, Virgil Van Dijk, and his goalkeeper, Alisson Becker.



