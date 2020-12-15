Arrowverse: These are the new villains group

Diggle’s goal may be to recruit characters from different corners of the Arrowverse. That would make sense as to why he’s appearing on so many shows in 2021. As for who might be on his list, one candidate is Rag doll.

That would give them at least one character from the Arrowverse to connect with with the comic book team of the same name. The Secret Six could also be the solution to the Elongated Men’s dilemma.

This is because there is no real reason why a hero cannot join. Sending him to work with them could be the way he was rewritten in The Flash’s Arrowverse storyline.

Another possibility is Bronze Tiger (Michael Jai White), a Suicide Squad member who was underused in Arrow belonging to the Arrowverse. In any case, the programs are full of potential options for membership.

Each series has its fair share of secondary villains that are still alive in the Arrowverse. Alternatively, The Secret Six doesn’t have to be built entirely on familiar faces.

The Arrowverse may take this opportunity to adapt more DC Comics villains like Catman and Cheshire in order to offer a unique and diverse team of new and existing characters.

Although a Suicide Squad plot is no longer a possibility for The CW’s television universe, The Secret Six of the Arrowverse could fill the same basic role, and perhaps be a superior choice for groundbreaking storytelling.

Notably, using The Secret Six, the Arrowverse could get involved on a new level, giving fans not only the typical idea that superheroes can team up, but supervillains as well.



