Arrows point to January for Xiaomi Mi 11

Many manufacturers seem to release 2021 flagship phones earlier than expected. It is thought that Samsung will introduce the Galaxy S21 series in January. OnePlus is also expected to introduce the OnePlus 9 series in March instead of April. A similar situation is said to be the case for the Xiaomi Mi 11.

According to the famous Chinese sensor Digital Chat Station, the Mi 11 series will also be introduced “next month”. Considering that we are now on the last day of November, it seems more likely that the term “next month” was meant for January rather than December.

In addition, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 is considered to be at the heart of the Mi 11 series. Next January is marked for the release of the first phones bearing the Snapdragon 875, which will be officially announced on December 1.

What is known about the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro is limited at the moment. It is stated that the smartphone has a 120Hz QHD + screen. A 50-megapixel main camera and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera are also among the expected components of the Mi 11 Pro.



