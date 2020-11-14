Arrows for AirPods 3 and new iPad mini first half of 2021

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is known for his accurate analysis and insight into Apple products. Kuo shows in its latest report that Apple’s revenues in 2021 will increase by 100 percent due to the change in the iPhone 13’s battery component. Kuo also provides information on AirPods 3 and iPad mini with LED display in its report.

According to the report, Taiwan Career Technology will again take its place among Apple’s suppliers as of next year. This collaboration will cover all products that Apple will launch in 2021. While iPhone 13 stands out in the second half of the year in Apple’s calendar, the first half of the year is marked for AirPods 3 and the new iPad.

iPhone 12 batteries already use a combination of soft and hard plates. On the iPhone 13s, it is expected to switch to a completely soft plate. Soft plate batteries have fewer layers than hard plate batteries. Thanks to the new batteries, it is aimed to save space inside the device and reduce the production cost of iPhones.

Taiwan Career Technology’s iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini are expected to meet 40 to 50 percent of battery orders. Unimicron and Unitech are also counted among other suppliers.

Apple AirPods 3 will likely have a similar design to the current AirPods Pro. Soft plates of AirPods are also expected to be provided by Taiwan Career Technology. It is stated that Taiwan Career Technology will supply optical components and soft plates for mini LED iPads.



