Arrow Star Joins Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3

The third season of “Law and Order: Organized Crime” starred the star of the series “Arrow” Rick Gonzalez. Created by the mastermind of the “Law and Order” franchise, Dick Wolf, the production of the film “Organized Crime” is in full swing, despite the tragic loss of a crew member on the set. The seventh spin-off of the Law & Order franchise became a hit, featuring stars such as Jennifer Beals from Flashdance and Dylan McDermott from American Horror Story. Now the new star has officially signed a contract for the next season.

Deadline reports that Rick Gonzalez will play a major role in the upcoming season Law and Order: Organized crime. Gonzalez plays a Wild Dog in the CW series “Arrow” after joining the series in season 5, and later appeared in “Legends of Tomorrow” and “The Flash.” It is reported that Gonzalez will play a detective of the New York Police Department, seconded to the department for combating organized crime. The new season is due to be released this September on NBC.

“Law & Order: Organized Crime” tells about the return of Detective Elliot Stabler after his appearance in the SVU crossover episode with “Organized Crime”, where he reunites with Detective Olivia Benson. This was the first time Christopher Meloni reprised his role as the iconic detective after his departure from the franchise. Organized crime sees a detective return to his old home in the NYPD after the murder of his wife. Despite the tragedy that occurred on the set of “Organized Crime” and the last-minute change of showrunner, the news about this casting seems to signal that everything is moving forward for “Law and Order: Organized Crime.”