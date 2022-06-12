“Arrow” graduate Stephen Amell and his wife Cassandra Jean Amell secretly welcome their second child: report

Another cutie for Stephen Amell! It is reported that the Arrow graduate and his wife Cassandra Jean Amell had their second child.

On Saturday, June 11, people reported that a married couple who got married in 2012 secretly welcomed baby #2 last month in Los Angeles. TMZ was the first to report this, noting that 41-year-old Steven and 36-year-old Cassandra are the proud parents of newborn daughter Bowen.

In October 2013, the Heels actor announced that the couple had their first child, daughter Maverick.

“She arrived just in time for Wednesday Amella,” the Canadian native wrote via Facebook at the time, sharing a picture of him holding his little girl in a hospital room while “People of Tomorrow” — starring his cousin Robbie Amell— was broadcast on television.

Steven and the former “America’s Next Top Model” contestant continued to combine raising their little girl with their busy acting careers before he decided to end his career as Green Arrow/Oliver Queen after 8 seasons in the DC Comics TV show.

“A big part of this decision [to close the CW show] has to do with the fact that I’m now a father and a husband, and most of my life and interests aren’t really connected to Vancouver anymore, and I think that’s best for me personally. and professionally,” the Heels actor explained in a Facebook Live interview in March 2019 before the series finale in January 2020.

Later, Stephen spoke exclusively to Us Weekly about his stay in the Arrow Universe and how it is connected with his early courtship of a native of Texas.

“When I got the job as the Green Arrow/Oliver Queen, my life was at the most interesting stage. I was dating a young girl who is now my wife,” he told us earlier in August 2021. — I was ready for this opportunity. You have to believe that there are forces at work in the universe that you don’t know about.”

The couple’s relationship hit the headlines late last year after Stephen was escorted off a plane in June following an alleged altercation with Cassandra.

“I drank too much alcohol in a public place and got on a plane,” the Vampire Diaries alum explained during an August 2021 appearance on the podcast “Inside You with Michael Rosenbaum.” “I got angry about something else that had nothing to do with Cass, my wife, and I started a fight. I just started a fight because I wanted to be loud and upset.”

He added: “My wife said one thing all the time. If you don’t lower your voice, they will ask you to get off the plane.” …I called it an argument between my wife and me. It wasn’t an argument. It’s 100 percent my fault. I feel like I’ve spent the better part of 10 years not being an asshole in public. I was an asshole in public.”