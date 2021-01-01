Arrival of POCO F2 confirmed by a post

A post was made on POCO’s Twitter account, which was opened exclusively for India. The post shows how POCO spent the year 2020 with 52 seconds. The company, which exhibits its introduced and released smartphones, refers to F2 at the end of the video. You know, the POCO F2 model has been expected for a while. With this video, the phone is verified at some point.

POCO F2 sent

The company appeared in 2020 with models such as POCO X2, POCO F2 Pro, POCO M2 Pro, POCO M2, POCO X3, POCO C3 and POCO M3. The company, which reached 1 million sales with these phones, again touches this point in the video it shared. Emphasizing that it has changed the game this year, POCO stands out with its innovation-oriented and budget-friendly claim.

The stage is set! The fun has begun! Let us get ready to take it to the next level! Excited? You should be, coz the next year is going to be even crazier. While we enjoy, let us look back at everything we've achieved together! Thank you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/K0432jSj8B — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) December 31, 2020

The POCO F2 model, which is not planned to be new, seems to be the first POCO signed phone of 2021. According to the shares made through the Telegram group, while 120Hz AMOLED will be preferred on the screen of the phone, it will host 4 rear cameras. It is also said to have a Snapdragon 732G processor and a battery that also supports 4,250 mAh reverse charging. Of course, unofficial information is based on expectations and features that are said to be leaked.

POCO is currently among the top 5 best selling phones in India, which is one of the important countries in determining the fate of the market due to population. The company plans to introduce not only smartphones but also other technological products such as headsets and laptops in 2021.



