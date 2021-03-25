Arrested Development actress Jessica Walter dies at 80

Actress Jessica Walter, famous for playing the character Lucille Bluth in Arrested Development, died on Wednesday (24) at the age of 80. According to the Deadline website, she passed away sleeping at her home in New York City.

The information was confirmed by Walter’s daughter, Brooke Bowman. “It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the death of my beloved mother, Jessica. An actress who has been working for more than six decades and her greatest pleasure was bringing joy to others through her on-screen and off-screen stories. Her legacy will live through her work and she will also be remembered for her intelligence, class and joie de vivre (French expression used to talk about the joy of living) ”, says the statement.

Bowman asked fans, instead of flowers, to donate to Guiding Eyes for the Blind, an American organization that trains and delivers guide dogs for people with visual impairments. In addition to his daughter, who is Fox’s vice president of drama programming, Walter left his grandson Micah Heymann.

Career

Jessica Walter had a very rewarding career. In addition to Arrested Development, she has acted in series such as Law & Order, The Big Bang Theory, NCIS, Babylon 5 and Hawaii Five-0. In cinema, she acted in films such as Perversa Paixão and Grand Prix, two productions that earned her nominations for the Golden Globe.

She also won an Emmy starring Amy Prentiss, a 1970s television series, and has nominations for the SAG (Actors Union Award). In addition to television and cinema, the actress made more than 10 plays.