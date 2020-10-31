Arrest in $ 1 Million Bitcoin Fraud Incident

Spanish police have resolved the $ 1 million Bitcoin fraud case. According to the statement made by the police, the fraudster named Santiago Fuentes was arrested for defrauding at least 120 thousand people.

Police teams solved another cryptocurrency fraud in the incident that took place in Spain. It was shared that the name of the accusations, Santiago Fuentes, defrauded at least 120 thousand people. Also known as the ArbiStar incident, the fraudster obtained a total of $ 1 million from his victims.

“Your bitcoin profits will soon exceed limits”

According to the information obtained, Fuentes advertised that he was developing a bot – computer software – that powers the cryptocurrency to steal the trust of its victims. In fact, this bot, which was just a fantasy, guaranteed customers an enormous profit, according to Fuentes’ claims. The unfolding of the events took place as follows: On September 12, Arbistar CEO announced that the Community Bot project was abruptly canceled. Upon this, after a lawsuit was filed against the company by some people affected by the incident, the authorities decided to go over the event.

“I’m not a cheater”

According to the shares, customers could not access the Bitcoin assets they deposited for the company after the cancellation of the project. As similar complaints began to be received from victim customers, Fuentes made a statement. While Fuentes claimed that the abrupt revocation was due to “computer error”, it was not enough to persuade the victim customers. Fuentes then even made a video statement on the ArbiStar YouTube channel on September 14. In his statement, Fuentes explained the reason for the halt and how to get repayments. It was also said in the video that the bot product was mismanaged.

Santiago Fuentes continued to deny that the case was a fraud or bankruptcy in his video on September 14. Noting that no fraudster will make such a statement, Fuentes announced that they also closed their offices due to threats. Although such statements came from Fuentes, police raided one after another on various locations where Fuentes was allegedly located. It is known that Santiago Fuentes, who is currently being tried as a prisoner, will be tried for various crimes. These crimes include various illegal acts such as money laundering and being linked to a criminal organization.



