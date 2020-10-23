Arrangement regarding content removed from TikTok

Social media application TikTok will now inform users why the videos they uploaded were removed with a new update it brings. Users will be able to use their right of appeal about deleted videos if they wish. TikTok aims to prevent ethical problems by offering this solution for the removed content.

TikTok has regulated the removed content

Until recently, the social media application TikTok did not explain to users why a uploaded video was removed from the platform. There was criticism that this move also violated the company’s community rules. The company’s views on the subject seem to have softened. Because, in an announcement published yesterday by TikTok, it was announced that information about why the uploaded videos were deleted and which rule they violated would be given.

TikTok also said in a statement that it has been trying this innovation for a few months and underlined that the objections have decreased by 14%. The company announced that it removed approximately 104 million content in the first half of 2020 for violating its policies. This figure was around 49 million in the second half of 2019.

Although this decision means that the company is in conflict with its own policies, it is also estimated that it is considered to avoid much more reaction, especially in this period when the hostility between the Trump government and the Trump government is at an extreme.




