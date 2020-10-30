Around 300 Million Habitable Planets in the Milky Way

According to the article shared by NASA the other day, the Kepler space telescope has discovered around 300 million habitable planets in our galaxy so far. Moreover, this number was a number that fell due to the limitations set in planetary studies.

One of the most curious questions to answer today was whether there is life on other planets. While the answer to this question has not been definitively found yet, researchers are continuing to find planets that may have life at full speed.

On the other hand, one thing to wonder was whether there was a planet such as Earth that is far enough away from a star like Earth to have life on it. The answer to this question was given by the Kepler space telescope, one of the greatest assistants of researchers in the planet-exploration journey.

There are around 300 million habitable planets:

The Kepler space telescope, launched into space in 2009, was retired on October 30, 2018, when its propellants ran out of fuel. But the telescope managed to discover a planet that could be so habitable that human life could not end by research.

The Kepler telescope, which has discovered billions of planets, has discovered around 300 million Earth-like planets. These planets were rocky and habitable just like Earth. Of course, all of these 300 million planets discovered by Kepler were in our own galaxy, the Milky Way.

Steve Bryson of the Ames Research Center, whose words were shared in NASA’s article published the other day, on this subject, ‘Kepler told us that there are billions of planets already. But now we know that some of these planets are rocky and habitable. ‘ used the expressions.

Kepler’s 300 million result was only down to this number as a result of the limitations in the search for Earth-like planets. In the search for exoplanets like Earth, there were limitations such as the mass of the Earth 0.5 to 1.5 times and the effective temperatures of the stars between 4,530 and 6,025 degrees. Even these limitations drastically reduced the number of Earth-like planets.



