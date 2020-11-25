Arón Piper (Elite) ultra sexy and canvas in GQ Spain cover!

Good news for Arón Piper fans! The Elite star reveals herself hot and ultra sexy for the cover of GQ magazine Spain for the month of December!

Since Arón Piper was discovered in Elite, the handsome brunette has never ceased to panic the web! Yet very discreet on social networks and on his personal life, he delights the fans with a few photos of him!

And yes, to the delight of his fans, Arón Piper then shares a photo of him from time to time on Instagram! Shirtless or in a moumoute jacket, it remains ultra hot!

Followed by over 12 million Instagram followers, fans would love to know more about him! But unlike his Elite co-actors, he always remains low-key.

Lucky for us, the handsome dark man shares some of his successes with us! The latest? Its cover in GQ magazine Spain!

ARÓN PIPER MAKES NEWS IN GQ SPAIN

Big buzz for Arón Piper then! Indeed, a few hours ago, the actor shared some good news with us on his Instagram account!

Drum roll… Arón Piper is on the cover for GQ magazine Spain!

Unsurprisingly, fans love him! Not to mention that her sexy body and her angelic face constantly panics the web!

“@Gqspain on newsstands from November 27… 🕺🏻 (I speak a little about myself)” he then commented under his Instagram post.

In less than an hour, Arón has accumulated over 500,000 likes! And since then, adoring comments and flame emojis have been posted underneath her photo!

Did you miss his super hot post? We let you discover it just below!



