Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph Baena gives an idea of what it takes to keep those hands so swollen in the latest bodybuilding post

Actor/politician Arnold Schwarzenegger has made a name for himself in Hollywood thanks to his insane physique as a bodybuilder. This eventually gave way to his career as an actor in projects such as Terminator and Conan the Barbarian. Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph Baena has followed in these footsteps and recently showed what it takes to keep your hands so swollen in his latest bodybuilding post.

Like his father before him, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph Baena took up bodybuilding, often impressing people on social media with how pumped up he is. But this type of peak fitness is a ton of work, and Baena undoubtedly spends hours in the gym.

Does anyone else’s biceps hurt just from watching this clip? While Joseph Baen definitely has good genes when it comes to bodybuilding, videos like the one shown above show how much time and effort he spends in the gym. And that’s not counting other factors like diet; something tells me that Baena burns a ton of calories.

The video above shows a typical shoulder and arm workout for Joseph Baen. After posing in the mirror, presumably for the image of “before”, Baena begins to wail her biceps with the help of various exercises. It also looks like he can alternate between higher and lighter weights during his reps. After biceps training, Joseph Baena also brags about the reps he did on his shoulders. And all this happens to the background music of Drake “Jimmy Cooks” from his new album “Honestly, Nevermind”.

Joseph Baena’s work definitely looks like it’s paying off, and the public is paying attention to it. He currently has a whopping 366,000 followers on Instagram and graces the covers of magazines like Men’s Health. And it seems that this fame also carries over to the acting career of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 24-year-old son.

Accordingly, Joseph Baena’s talents as an actor first attracted public attention when he shot a short video recreating some of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s most iconic Terminator scenes. He definitely looked the part, and the audience wanted to see a father and son duo on the big screen. Since then, he has had roles in several films, two projects are now in post-production and one is on set, while he also maintains his physique.

Given Joseph Baena’s awkward appearance, similar to his famous father Arnold Schwarzenegger, it will be interesting to see if he ever gets a chance to join the real Terminator franchise. Sci-fi property is always close to theaters: Schwarzenegger recently reunited with Linda Hamilton in the 2019 film Dark Fates. In the meantime, check out the movie’s release dates in 2022 to plan your next movie.