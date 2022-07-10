Arnold Schwarzenegger was surprised by photos of his son Patrick from the set of the spin-off “Boys”

The photos of the spin-off “Boys” that Patrick Schwarzenegger sent to his father, the world-famous musculist and predator hunter Arnold Schwarzenegger, surprised the veteran performer with his audacity. The younger Schwarzenegger knew that the photos from the set were wild, but he did not expect such a reaction.

Considering how wild the events can be in the Amazon series “Boys”, Eric Kripke’s adaptation of Garth Ennis’ classic comic about the bad behavior of superheroes and the people sent to stop them, it seems that even the series, the third season of which begins with a man exploding out of the urethra, surprises the family of the actors of the series.

Patrick Schwarzenegger can’t reveal who he’s playing in The Boys spin-off, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t suggestions that Schwarzenegger Jr. is playing the Golden Boy, an aspiring college-age student with an atomic engine who is the newest Vought. hope for something to replace the monster that is Homelander. The only photos he was able to take on the set, he sent to his father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, for whom the images did not cause him awe all the way. Patrick said, “He looked at me and said, ‘What the hell are you filming?’ I’m like, “This is a show called “Boys”… to understand this, you need to watch an episode, otherwise I can’t formulate what’s going on in it.” This was after the series reached out after rejecting Patrick Schwarzenegger for the role of the Homelander himself, for which he first auditioned.

“They were like, ‘This is about this. It’s character. That’s what’s going to happen in this.” I thought: “OK, this is The Boys. I know it’s going to be something crazy, but it’s an amazing show,” he said. it will be fun and interesting.” He also compared the spin-off The Boys to another TV series. “This set is really funny, and it’s just laid-back comedy. It’s like Euphoria meeting superheroes.”

Having achieved success with The Ladder, Patrick Schwarzenegger turned to social media to play with people who were most amazed that Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son could really play. He has used it in roles in other popular TV series, so he makes the most of it, and may turn out to be The Golden Boy of The Boys themselves.

The third season of “Boys” is already streaming on Amazon Prime Video.