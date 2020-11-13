Arnold Schwarzenegger bought the first series of his career

Netflix announced the acquisition of the first series starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. The production, which is currently under development by Skydance Television, has been described as an adventure full of espionage.

The series with Schwarzenegger will present a spy who needs to use all his skills in the most diverse missions, which gradually are proving to be very dangerous.

In addition, the character will need to deal with a family conflict involving his daughter, showing all his nuances as a father. Actress Monica Barbaro has already been cast to play this character.

Skydance Television had previously produced the Grace & Frankie and Altered Carbon series with Netflix. The partnership, repeated with the new project with no title yet revealed, promises to bring good results for both.

In Schwarzenegger’s first foray into series, we’ll see him as a character that closely matches his persona, previously seen in several films like The Terminator and The Predator.

In addition to starring, the actor will also be one of the executive producers, alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost. The scripts are being developed by Nick Santora, creator of the series, who will also act as showrunner of the production.

For now, there are no more great details related to the casting, the plot or the number of episodes that the series will have. The expectation is that production will start during the year 2021 and have a possible debut in 2022, through the Netflix streaming platform.

Schwarzenegger, who has been involved in American politics in the past, is currently involved in other important audiovisual projects, such as the sequel to the film Twin Brothers.

It remains for us to wait for news involving the first series of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s career.



