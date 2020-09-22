ARMY thinks Jungkook and Ariana Grande collaboration

BTS fans known as ARMY have begun to speculate that the collaboration between Jungkook and singer Ariana Grande could come very soon.

Last year, we witnessed the biggest crossover between K-pop and the western music scene when BTS’s Jungkook and Ariana Grande met backstage during Ariana’s Sweetener Tour in Los Angeles in May.

Since then, fans and the media around the world began to speculate that a collaboration is on the way and expressed their desire to see these two famous stars and vocal powerhouses together in one song.

And recently, speculation for a collaboration has grown louder after Jungkook’s live release that shows him working in the studio. The reason is that Jungkook’s voice sounds very similar to the vowels in Ariana’s new snippet, and a video showing this similarity went viral on Twitter.

A BTS/ Jungkook X Ariana Grande collaboration in the works?! 😱😱😱 Can't sleep tonight unless there is a confirmation. 💯pic.twitter.com/I6VfC5kmDi — Spin or Bin Music (@spinorbinmusic) September 20, 2020

Spin or Bin Music tweeted on their account expressing their excitement at any confirmatory sign that a collaboration between the vocal king and queen is indeed in the works.

Both ARMY and Arianators are promoting this collaboration rumor, showing their full support if Jungkook x Ariana or BTS x Ariana is really happening.

Speculation about their collaboration went hugely viral to the point that Jungkook became one of the searches for Ariana Grande-related topics on Google on the same day.

Jungkook is a fan of Ariana Grande

Jungkook showed continued support for Ariana’s music throughout the years. She expressed her desire to meet the pop star as early as 2015, when she named Ariana as the artist she would like to meet during an interview at the Summer Sonic Festival in Japan in 2015.

Their wish came true last year when they met during Ariana’s concert at the Staples Center, Los Angeles, which shook the internet and the music industry tremendously.

Both Jungkook and Ariana took it to social media with him by posting a tweet in which he said he felt challenged to see his stage and his post on Instagram thanking him for coming to their show with the warmest caption.

I felt and learned a lot after seeing her stage. I am really challenged by her stage and will try harder!#ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/Jj0xREEK2W — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) May 7, 2019

Jungkook is a fan of Ariana Grande After her updates on social media, article after article was published around the world reporting on this rare occasion and talk shows in South Korea discussed the fact in the most endearing way.

Ariana’s photo with Jungkook also became one of the top nine posts on her Instagram for 2019. In early 2020, BTS also met Ariana before the Grammy Awards and they followed each other on Twitter.

This “east and west” musical collaboration is truly a dream for millions of fans around the world, it is sure to smash the internet and the charts if it really hits. Would you like Jungkook and Ariana to release a new song? o Do you think it would be better for her to collaborate with the whole group?

Jungkook showed continued support for Ariana’s music throughout the years. She expressed her desire to meet the pop star as early as 2015, when she named Ariana as the artist she would like to meet during an interview at the Summer Sonic Festival in Japan in 2015.

Their wish came true last year when they met during Ariana’s concert at the Staples Center, Los Angeles, which shook the internet and the music industry tremendously.

Both Jungkook and Ariana took it to social media with him by posting a tweet saying that he felt challenged to see his stage and his post on Instagram thanking him for coming to their show with the warmest caption.



