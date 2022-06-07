ARMY react to BTS’ “Yet to Come” music video teaser

The premiere of three new BTS songs will take place within a few days, and the best is yet to come for ARMIE. Before the debut of the anthology series Proof, the K-pop group released a teaser of the music video for “Yet To Come”. Of course, fans took to social media, sharing their thoughts on the production and the latest era of BTS.

BTS will release “Proof” on June 10, 2022.

It’s been very busy for this k-pop band. They played Permission to Dance on Stage concerts in Las Vegas, and also took to the Grammy stage with a spy version of “Butter”.

In 2022, BTS also partnered with Spotify to publish messages directly for ARMI. In these tracks there were words of support and appreciation from each participant. However, the most anticipated project of the K-pop group is their return in June 2022, led by the album Proof.

This production includes demo versions of already released songs, as well as three original songs – “It Hasn’t Come Yet (The Most beautiful Moment)”, “For Young People” and “RUN BTS”. (“RUN BTS” refers to the entertainment show of the same name.) As the title track of Proof, BTS announced the release of the “Yet To Come” music video, even teasing it on YouTube on June 7, 2022.

“It’s such a meaningful name,” said one Reddit user. “During the Epilogue, they were finishing a trilogy, which was the first big turning point in their career, which brought so much growth, but also uncertainty.”

“They talked about their fears that [the era of the most beautiful moment in life] will end, that the lights will go out,” the message says. “Now, by saying that the most beautiful moment is yet to come, BTS are responding to the pain and fear of their young personalities.”

ARMIE reacted to the teaser of the BTS music video “Yet to Come”

The video teaser lasted only a few seconds, even with a singing clip of Jungkook. Of course, as soon as the teaser was released, “Yet To Come” and “YETTOCOMEMVTEASER1” became the most popular topics on Twitter, and fans shared their excitement about the upcoming release. In a matter of minutes, this video has gained thousands of views on YouTube and hundreds of comments.

“My heart skipped a few beats when it saw this. Jungkook’s vocals at the end are divine. Also, their appearance. It is heavenly, ethereal and inexpressible,” reads one of the comments on YouTube.

“THE MOST BEAUTIFUL MOMENT HAS YET BEGUN OMG, MY IGNITION IS LITERALLY OUR HEALING, AND THIS IS JUST A TEASER, BUT I’VE ALREADY HEARD THAT THE SONG OF THE YEAR WILL STILL BE!!! BTS ARE COMING, ARMYS, GET READY,” other ARMY wrote in a YouTube video.

BTS members have teased their “Proof” era on social media and on Spotify.

Proof will debut on June 10. However, fans are connected to these idols in several ways. In addition to their Spotify messages for ARMY, this K-pop group frequently updates fans with their personal Instagram accounts.

However, Proof’s promotional photos can be found on the group’s Instagram account, which features new photos of Jin, RM, Sugi, J-Hope, Jimin, Vee and Jungkook. Fans also found the official Proof track list and release schedule on the band’s Twitter account.