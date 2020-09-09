ARMY Protest TRUCKS Demand Better Treatment from Jin

Meet the four protest trucks that the ARMY guys have sent to the BigHit offices demanding fair treatment for BTS’s Jin.

BTS’s Jin has been causing controversy within the ARMY, as now his most private fans have sent another truck on the morning of September 9, the fourth truck that was sent to BigHit’s office asking for a fair deal for BTS’s Jin.

It seems that this time around, the initiator of the truck fund team (a Korean fan of seokjin) said that they are trying to show BigHit that Seokjin is not the underrated artist who is being portrayed in the BTS MV and wants everyone know about Jin’s beautiful voice and his performance as an artist.

A new protest truck in support of BTS’s Jin

It should be noted that BTS content so far has shown minimal or no scope of acting or voice and they wish to trade it with the famous BTS vocalist having 15 more months for mandatory military service (Essential Military Service) as stated by BigHit.

The truck fund team is said to be a different and diverse fan from the previous ones, as previously, Jin’s Chinese fan also made a statement with a truck for 2 consecutive days.

If we remember these truck protests started after the release of BTS Billboard # 1 Hit Single, Dynamite in which Jin’s solo set was missing while other members had 2 sets.

Jin also doesn’t sing his part (which consists only of a chorus) up to 2+ minutes of the odd 3 minute song, which is why now Jin’s Chinese fandom protest truck just says “We always support you”.

So far BTS Jin fans, wait to see how BigHit reacts to this and if Jin will have a better chance of portraying his talents as a visual, actor and vocalist on the upcoming album, which is said to have a majority role played. by the members themselves.



