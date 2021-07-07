Army of Thieves, the prequel to Army of the Dead, shows its first images

Army of Thieves: Zack Snyder shares the first four images of Army of Thieves, the prequel to Army of the Dead. It will premiere on Netflix “very soon.” Army of Thieves reveals the first images of the final footage, which will arrive “very soon” on Netflix. The Army of the Dead prequel reveals this initial glimpse at the hands of original film director Zack Snyder. You can see them in the tweet under this paragraph.

Army of Thieves, all we know

The prequel will be directed by and starring Matthias Schweighöfer, who appears in all four images. Along with him appear the rest of the main cast, made up of actors of the stature of Nathalie Emmanuel, Ruby O. Fee, Stuart Martin and Guz Khan, among others. Very little data has emerged so far about the script, except that it will focus on the leadership of Ludwig Dieter in a group of survivors during the zombie crisis.

“In this prequel to Armies of the Dead, an enigmatic woman recruits a bank teller to help her steal impregnable safes all over Europe,” Netflix details on her official website.