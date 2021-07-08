Army of Thieves: sequel to Army of the Dead gains first images

Army of Thieves: Zack Snyder released today, on Twitter, the first images of the cast and setting of his new zombie movie, Army of Thieves, which takes place before Army of the Dead. The franchise, a Netflix original, begins with a group of mercenaries hired to recover 200 million dollars from a vault in a zombie-infested Las Vegas.

The prequel is one of two additional projects slated for the franchise – the other is an animated series.

The new images released by Snyder offer insight into various cast members, including ex-Game of Thrones character Emanuel. The first film’s cast included Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Omari Hardwick, Tig Notaro, Hiroyuki Sanada and Matthias Schweighöfer – who will now direct the sequel and reprise his role as Ludwig Dieter.

In the new story, viewers will follow the safecracker in his early days of theft as he and his misfit team of would-be robbers are hired by a mysterious woman to carry out a robbery. The Army of Thieves cast also features Nathalie Emmanuel, Guz Khan, Ruby O. Fee, Stuart Martin and Jonathan Cohen.

Army of the dead: critical reception

The first film in the Snyder franchise divided some critics, but the consensus marked an overall improvement in the former DC extended universe filmmaker’s resume. The film presented a host of intriguing characters and a world full of potential for an exciting expansion that now takes place in Army of Thieves.