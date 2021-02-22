Army of the Dead: Zack Snyder film premieres in May

Zack Snyder confirmed last Sunday (21) that Army of the Dead, his next feature, will reach the Netflix catalog on May 21. The filmmaker revealed the date through his Twitter account and took the opportunity to share the official poster of the film. Check it out below.

The Army of the Dead plot follows a group of mercenaries hired to recover the money left in Las Vegas by a casino owner after the place was evacuated due to a zombie infestation. The undead appear in the city, but are contained within the city limits by walls, making the region one of the most deadly places in the USA, but with a lot of money from the casinos.

Snyder directs the script he wrote with Joby Harold (King Arthur: Legend of the Sword) and Shay Hatten (John Wick 3-Parabellum). He is also producing, along with Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller.

The Army of the Dead cast features Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Hiroyuki Sanada, Theo Rossi, Garret Dillahunt, Ana De La Reguera, Samantha Win, Tig Notaro and Huma Qureshi.