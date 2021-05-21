Army of the Dead: Zack Snyder Film Opens on Netflix With Surprise

Army of the Dead: If you’re a fan of zombie movies, you can celebrate! The film Army of the Dead, by director Zack Snyder, premiered on Netflix today (21). But not only that. To the fans’ surprise, the streaming service also released a documentary showing the backstage of the production.

Called Creating an Army of the Dead, the documentary is half an hour long and includes interviews with the director, production and stars Wesley Coller, Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana De La Reguera and Theo Rossi. Visual effects supervisor Marcus Taormina and costume designer Stephanie Porter also tell how the zombie creation process went.

The film follows a group of mercenaries hired to recover money left in Las Vegas by a casino owner after the place was evacuated due to a zombie infestation.

The film and documentary are now available on Netflix.