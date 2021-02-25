Army of The Dead: trailer Zack Snyder

Army of The Dead: Invasion in Las Vegas, new feature by director Zack Snyder (Justice League), won the first teaser this Thursday (25). Netflix’s exclusive production features a plot that mixes assault and zombie movies.

Without revealing much about the story, the preview highlights images of Las Vegas being infested by the undead. Next, a group of mercenaries is preparing to rob one of the famous casinos in the American city.

According to the synopsis, Army Of The Dead follows a team of mercenaries hired to rob the vault of an old Las Vegas casino. However, they must cross a zombie-infested quarantine zone to complete the mission.

The film stars Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy), Ana de la Reguera (Narcos) and Hiroyuki Sanada (Mortal Kombat). Ellen Purnell, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Raúl Castillo, Michael Cassidy and Garret Dillahunt complete the actor team.

Army of The Dead is set to debut on Netflix on May 21.