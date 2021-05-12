Army Of The Dead: See What Critics Are Thinking Of The Zombie Movie

Army Of The Dead: After much hype with his version of the Justice League, director Zack Snyder has returned to the subject of Army of the Dead: Invasion in Las Vegas. The film, which will be released on Netflix on May 21, has already been viewed by several critics and has received rave reviews.

The feature film’s plot follows a group of mercenaries hired to recover money left in Las Vegas by a casino owner after the place was evacuated due to a zombie infestation. Unlike other more conventional stories, the zombies this time are smart and socially organized, although they remain violent and murderous.

It is with this plot that Zack Snyder bets on his return to the genre, since he was consecrated with Madrugada do Mortos (2004).

Check out what the critics are saying about the movie Army of the Dead!

Ian Sandwell (Digital Spy)

“Full thoughts tomorrow, but Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead is undoubtedly a zombie movie by Zack Snyder, for better or worse. Several strong ideas, some questionable ideas, terrible gore and a long execution time. Great cast too. ”

Scott Menzel (We Live Entertainment)

“Army of the Dead is a violent and bloody explosion. Zack Snyder’s latest film is ridiculously fun and is among the top films in the zombie genre. While the cast is great, Matthias Schweighöfer steals all the scenes. Oh, and the opening credits are absolutely epic. ”