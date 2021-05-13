Army Of The Dead; Release Date, Trailer And Where To See In Spain

Army of the Dead will debut very soon in theaters and Netflix. Know the launch date in both Spain and Latin America. Army of the Dead is the new feature film from popular director Zack Synder. The filmmaker will launch under Netflix cover his own interpretation of the zombie apocalypse, played by actors of the stature of Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell and Ana de la Reguera, among others. He knows where to see her in Spain and Latin America.

Army of the Dead: release date and where to see it

The film will premiere on Netflix on May 21, 2021. The streaming platform will open the full footage to all its subscribers. To do this, you must be registered. However, in Spain a selection of rooms will have Army of the Dead as of May 14.

From this Friday you can go to any of the rooms that Tripictures, its distributor, has selected. This will allow attendees to view it a week before its Netflix debut. Cities such as Valencia, Valladolid, Salamanca and Santander, among others, have already confirmed their availability. We leave you with the complete list of supported rooms in the following tweet.

As for Latin America, so far it has not transpired if the rooms will host its premiere prior to its launch on Netflix. What is assured is that it will arrive on the service the same day as the rest of the supported countries: May 21. Given the circumstances of the pandemic, it may have been one of the reasons why its physical premiere has remained on the air.

His trailer leaves no one indifferent. The team assembled by Scott Ward, played by actor Dave Bautista, will make their way through zombie-infested Las Vegas to recover $ 200 million. Although not everything is so simple: the undead have their own tricks. Get a preview of what will bring them at the head of this same news.