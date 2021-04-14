Army of the Dead: Netflix revela trailer do filme de Zack Snyder

Army of the Dead: Netflix unveiled the first trailer for Army of the Dead: Las Vegas Invasion, a new zombie movie directed by Zack Snyder. The plot, set in the post-apocalyptic city and isolated from the rest of the world, will bring plans for an unprecedented theft of a casino amid an outbreak of creatures in the quarantine zone.

In this context, the preview shows the motivation of the character of Dave Bautista, a former war hero who must assemble and lead a group of mercenaries to complete the mission and rob an underground vault in just 32 hours, before the place is bombed by government. In addition, it highlights a new type of zombie population – including a tiger – that is smarter, faster and more organized. Check out!

The attraction marks Snyder’s return to the zombie horror genre 17 years after Madrugada dos Mortos, a production that launched the filmmaker’s name in Hollywood. Due to Netflix’s support in the development of his current work, it is expected that the platform will serve as a new home for the director’s future projects, after disagreements with Warner Bros. in the course of Justice League.

“I had an incredible experience with Netflix. I’m trying to write another movie and I have two animated series I’m doing with them, plus a story in German that will serve as a prelude to Army of the Dead. With that, I’m really dedicated to staying in that franchise, ”said Snyder in an interview earlier this year with Deadline.

Army of the Dead: Invasion in Las Vegas is set to debut in streaming on May 14 and will feature Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo, Huma Qureshi, Samantha Win, Michael Cassidy, Richard Cetrone and Garret Dillahunt.