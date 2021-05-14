Army of the Dead: Netflix releases 15 minutes of the film

Army of the Dead: Netflix released on Thursday (13) the first 15 minutes of Army of the Dead: Invasion in Las Vegas. The excerpt was released for free on YouTube and can be watched until the end of the night on Friday (14), when he “self-destructed”.

The film is directed by Zack Snyder, who returns to the zombie genre after the praised Madrugada of the Dead (2004). The director returned to the subject in 2021 after Warner Bros. released the Snyder’s Cut Justice League.

The plot of the post-apocalyptic feature follows a group of mercenaries hired to recover money left in Las Vegas by a casino owner after the place was evacuated due to a zombie infestation. Unlike other more conventional stories, the zombies this time are smart and socially organized, although they remain violent and murderous.

Critics who have seen the film praised the cast, general concept, fun and opening sequence of Army of the Dead.

Netflix decided to release the first 15 minutes of production after playing a kind of joke on Twitter, in which fans needed to retweet a message to access the video.

The streaming giant kept its promise and made a live on YouTube, showing a special with the cast of the film followed by the opening stretch.

Check out, below, the first 15 minutes of Army of the Dead subtitled in Portuguese:

Army of the Dead premieres on Netflix at 2pm on May 21. As of tomorrow, it will be shown in selected cinemas in Brazil.