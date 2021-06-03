Army Of The Dead: Netflix Explains How The Zombie Tiger Was Made

Army Of The Dead: Netflix released a video showing some details of how the scenes with the zombie tiger in Army of the Dead were made. The images show an actor in a green suit who is placed where the feline appears. The special effects team uses the actor to know when to animate the tiger, which is made entirely in computer graphics. Check out the video:

The postapocalyptic feature film’s plot follows a group of mercenaries hired to recover money left in Las Vegas by a casino owner after the site was evacuated due to a zombie infestation. Unlike other more conventional stories, zombies this time are intelligent and have a social organization, although they remain violent and murderous.

Last week Netflix reported that Army of the Dead has become one of the most-watched original productions in the first week on the platform. The film reached a total of 72 million plays in the first seven days.

The Army of the Dead cast includes Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo, Huma Qureshi, Samantha Win, Michael Cassidy, Richard Cetrone and Garret Dillahunt. Zack Snyder, in addition to directing the feature, is co-writer, alongside Shay Hatten and Joby Harold.

The film premiered on Netflix on May 21st.