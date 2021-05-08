Army of the Dead: Learn How To Watch The First 15 Minutes of The Movie

Army of the Dead: Zack Snyder is encouraging the engagement of his fans on social media. The director, along with Netflix, will release a video with the first 15 minutes of the zombie action movie, Army of the Dead: Las Vegas Invasion.

However, in order to have access to the video, fans will have to enjoy and retweet the promotional post, to continue with their mission and unlock the beginning of the film, which will be broadcast next Thursday (13), during a live on YouTube. This is just under a week before the film’s release date, May 21.

If you want to unlock the first 15 minutes of #ArmyOfTheDead you're going to have to do some digging (literally). RETWEET this tweet for updates on an exclusive look at the film on May 13th, 10AM PT. pic.twitter.com/Z8PoIR9AtI — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) May 7, 2021

The practice of releasing a significant portion of a film before its release date is not new. Warner Bros. ‘s success, Mortal Kombat, for example, recently did the same thing, posting its opening sequence online so everyone could watch in advance.

At a time when hybrid streaming and cinema releases are becoming the norm, it is not so uncommon to see films trying different promotional approaches.

The film stars a cast that includes Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Matthias Schweighöfer, Theo Rossi Hiroyuki Sanada, Nora Arnezeder and Tig Notaro.

Army of the Dead is scheduled for a limited theatrical release on May 14, followed by a streaming release on May 21.

With this great production, Zack Snyder is returning to his roots with the stories of zombies. The director originally gained fame for his praised remake of George A. Romero’s classic horror film, Dawn of the Dead.

However, since then, he has built a career based mainly on comic book adaptations like Watchmen, 300 and Justice League. Although the new film is not linked in any direct narrative to his first project, fans are enjoying seeing Snyder return to the genre that led him to stardom.

Army of the Dead: Las Vegas Invasion will be on Netflix on May 21. Be sure to check it out!