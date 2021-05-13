Army Of The Dead From Netflix: Time And How To Watch

Army Of The Dead: Director Zack Snyder’s film will hit theaters and on Netflix this May. Las Vegas, the city of games and revelry, and now also the city of zombies. Army of the Dead (Army of the Dead), will be released very soon in theaters, although its arrival on Netflix will not take too long. Although there are only a few hours left for the apocalypse to break out in theaters, today May 13 the first 15 minutes of the film will be shown. Do you want to see them? We tell you when and where to do it.

The new film by Zack Snyder, the director of Justice League, will unlock these first sequences on the platform’s YouTube channel. In this way you can see them in this news, through the player that we provide below. The time depends on the country, so we also provide you when it will be available in Spain, Latin America and the United States.

Hours in Spain, Latin America and the United States

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 7:00 p.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): at 6:00 p.m.

Argentina: at 2:00 p.m.

Bolivia: at 1:00 p.m.

Brazil: at 2:00 p.m.

Chile: at 1:00 p.m.

Colombia: at 12:00 hours

Costa Rica: at 11:00 am

Cuba: at 1:00 p.m.

Ecuador: at 12:00 hours

El Salvador: at 11:00 am

United States (Washington D.C.): at 1:00 p.m.

United States (PT): at 10:00 am

Guatemala: at 11:00 am

Honduras: at 11:00

Mexico: at 12:00

Nicaragua: at 11:00 am

Panama: at 12:00 hours

Paraguay: at 1:00 p.m.

Peru: at 12:00 hours

Puerto Rico: at 1:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic: at 1:00 p.m.

Uruguay: at 2:00 p.m.

Venezuela: at 1:00 p.m.

Army of the Dead will debut in theaters next Friday, May 14, while Netflix subscribers will have to wait another week, until May 21.