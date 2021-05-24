Army of the Dead 2: Movie to Have a Sequel on Netflix? See What We Know!

Army of the Dead 2: On Friday (21), the film Army of the Dead: Invasion in Las Vegas, by Zack Snyder, premiered on Netflix. The feature film, which has been well received by expert critics, features an assault during a zombie apocalypse, in which a group of mercenaries must go to Las Vegas to recover a large sum of money.

However, will the production get a sequel on Netflix? Stay tuned to the information we already know so far! If you liked the movie or intend to watch it, you can not miss it.

Army of the Dead 2: Zack Snyder’s zombie movie may have sequels

Despite being added to the streaming giant’s catalog recently, the production was released in some US cinemas on May 14, and was praised by a good number of critics of important websites. Many stressed that there is consistency to expand this dramatic universe, in addition to highlighting the good cinematography and the performances of the cast.

The good news for viewers who enjoyed the production is that a sequel is already being discussed. In September 2020, it was reported that a new prequel movie and also a prequel anime were already in development on Netflix.

In some interviews, Zack Snyder stated that he was very excited about the creative possibilities that were being offered by streaming with Army of the Dead. “It has been a great collaboration and we are excited that Netflix sees this potential as great as we do,” he said.

Apparently, the new feature film will be released in 2021, considering that most of his practical work has already taken place. Already the anime, which for now has been called Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, will have Jay Oliva as showrunner.

The first season of the series will have about six episodes, with the direction of Snyder in two of them. Jay Oliva will also act on the direction, in addition to supervising the scripts and being the head of executive production. However, no release date has yet been released by Netflix.

What will the prequel to Army of the Dead be like?

Initially, this original film was called by Snyder the Army of Thieves. Thus, a good part of the plot should be centered on the characters’ interpersonal relationships, especially on Dieter (Matthias Schweighöfer) and his determination to achieve his goals.

The new film can also feature Dave Bautista, Ana de la Reguera, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Garret Dillahunt, Tig Notaro, Huma Qureshi, Theo Rossi, Raúl Castillo and Athena Perample in the cast.

What did you think of the Netflix movie?

TecMundo discount coupons: