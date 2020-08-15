ARMY is going crazy over BTS ‘victories at OMG!

The boys of BTS continue to triumph, winning several awards at the 2020 Soribada Music Awards.

For a few months the health contingency has caused artists to delay their projects, but finally some activities have been resumed, so the BTS boys drove the ARMY crazy with the awards they received at the 2020 Soribada Music Awards.

We remember that the boys of the famous South Korean boy band, have positioned themselves as one of the most influential K-Pop bands of the moment, and that is why their great work has allowed them to be winners of various recognitions, as the members returned to succeed.

The Big Hit Entertainment group was positioned as one of the favorites in the celebration of the Soribada Music Awards 2020, although the members of BTS did not appear at the event, they received the support of the ARMY, because when they thanked through a video for having won a Daesang, the fans went wild.

BTS sweeps the Soribada Music Awards 2020

RM the leader of BTS thanked the support they have received from ARMY, as the boys were very excited and grateful for the recognition they won during the celebration of the Soribada Music Awards 2020.

Similarly, Jin and Suga also mentioned how grateful they are for receiving an award at the celebration, while Jimin expressed that it was a shame that BTS was not present at the award ceremony, but thanked the fans who saw the broadcast and the artists who attended the event.

The boys from the K-Pop boy band also won the Favorite Male Artist category as well as a Bonsang, so the girls were fascinated by the accolades the BTS members received for their great effort in their music career.

The boys of BTS continue to add more successes, as we remember that in a few days they will release their long-awaited single “Dynamite”, although for now ARMY is happy for the awards they received at the Soribada Music Awards 2020, Do you like the K-Pop band songs?



