ARMY gives Jimin a song to celebrate his birthday

ARMY from Vietnam organized an iconic project to celebrate Jimin’s birthday, the Bangtan Boys member inspired his fans to write a fantastic song.

Each birthday of the members of BTS is unique, ARMY spends a lot of time, effort and money to generate original ideas that express their love for the K-pop band. Fans are ready to commemorate one more year of Park Jimin’s life.

The ‘Serendipity’ singer has his birthday this coming October 13 and thousands of fans have created projects inspired by the personality, talents and abilities of the boy from the city of Geumjeong in Busan, South Korea.

JIMIN INSPIRES ARMY TO WRITE A SONG FOR HIS BIRTHDAY.

Park Jimin has already received an oil painting painted by illustrator LeeK, it also inspired a gift committed to the environment, as followers donated funds to reforest an affected area in Indonesia.

Now, the company idol Big Hit Entertainment was the muse of a huge fanbase from Vietnam who composed a song called ‘Sarang’, to pay tribute to the singer on his birthday.

‘Sarang’ has an official video, the clip has a duration of more than three minutes that tells the story of Jimin with shots of the star on stage and beautiful animations of him with an adorable kitten.

An excerpt from the lyrics of ‘Sarang’ reads:

Just live how you like, just sing how you like, we are going to become shining stars that accompany you

The song ‘Sarang’ is a way in which the fans thank the member of the Bangtan Boys for always being with them, being part of their daily lives and being strong in the face of adversity.

The video for ARMY’s tribute song to Jimin has more than 12,000 views and in the comments, netizens acknowledge the efforts of the followers to celebrate Jimin’s birthday with moving and moving details.

