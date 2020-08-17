ARMY fell in love with Jungkook’s arm tattoo

BTS released the preview for their Official Japan Fanmeeting Vol. 5, where Jungkook’s tattoo on his sleeve appeared and left ARMY screaming. What a thrill!

BTS hosted their fifth official fanmeeting, BTS Japan Official Fanmeeting Vol.5 (Magic Shop), also known as their fifth Muster in November and December 2019.

RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook traveled to Chiba and Osaka, where they set the stage on fire with performances of their biggest songs.

As fans enjoyed the images on social media, Big Hit Entertainment released their DVD Spot preview of the two musical visits. The members were seen on and off stage, having fun with ARMY and the cameras. However, ARMY noted one particularly poignant moment in the video.

HELLO????? JUNGKOOK WEARING SHORT SLEEVES?????? AND LOOK AT HIS TATTOOS????? HE STILL LOOKS SO TINY IM DEVASTATED😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/oViJSUCJrH — quinc⁷☆ (@kooktaeficts) August 16, 2020

In a fleeting moment, Namjoon, Seokjin, Yoongi, Hobi, ChimChim, Taehyung, and Kookie were seen practicing and having fun in a dance studio. In the frame, the members were making a move when Jungkook ended up in a fit of laughter.

It was during that moment that fans noticed that JK was sporting a short sleeve t-shirt with tattoos on her arms on full display.

Look at Jungkook in this fit with his tattoos on show, pls he looks so beautiful and happy pic.twitter.com/OALqESD49V — 𝓂𝑒𝑔 ⁷🧚🏼‍♀️ (@btsarmy2018x) August 16, 2020

The moment caused a collapse on social media. “Jungkook in that outfit showing his tattoos will make me pass out,” tweeted a fan. “We know Jungkook has a whole sleeve tattoo that goes from hand to shoulder, but seeing it is different,” added another fan.

JUNGKOOK IN THAT OUTFIT WITH HIS TATTOOS SHOWING IM GONNA PASS OUT pic.twitter.com/Q11XX4YR12 — ria⁷ (@vmkgloss) August 16, 2020

Jungkook’s tattoos

It is said that the BTS idol has various tattoos that he usually conceals with his clothes or makeup. ARMY knows the drawings, phrases and symbols that Jungkook has on his hands so far, but the younger BangTan is said to have ink on his back as well, although it is not known whether it is permanent or henna tattoos.

Although many knew of the existence of the large tattoo on the idol’s arm, he had not always flaunted it as before. So ARMY hopes that JK will soon teach better the art that has been embodied in the skin. Would you like to take a closer look at all the tattoos of the BTS members?



