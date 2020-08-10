ARMY congratulates Namjoon changing name to RM

The ARMY celebrated in this way that 1000 days ago, Namjoon, leader of BTS, changed his stage name to RM.

The famous ARMY of BTS has been celebrating 1000 days on August 9 since Namjoon made the big decision to change his stage name from Rap Monster to RM and that he made known through a letter that we remember here.

It turns out that Namjoon, the trusted leader of BTS is one of the most influential people on the planet, whose wise words have touched the hearts of millions of ARMY.

Dubbed President Namjoon, the fandom has been on a roller coaster ride with the 25-year-old rapper; from Rap Monster to RM and now it’s 1000 days ago on August 9th when Namjoon wrote his hardest letter to date at BTS’s official fan cafe addressing ARMY; the exact date being November 13, 2017:

Es momento de que aprecien el trabajo musical de Kim Namjoon, no sólo existe mono | Abro 𝙃𝙞𝙡𝙤 pic.twitter.com/nx9PKDyx8t — jim (@littlemoochix) August 9, 2020

I have been promoting under the name Rap Monster for about five years, since the end of 2012. It was a stage name that I naturally got to call between our company, my family members and my members, after a line in a song. He had earned me as an apprentice, and I think I really liked it.

“The name BTS Rap Monster was a bit long.”

pasaron 1000 días desde que nam cambió su nombre artístico a RM. Él nos compartió canciones tan hermosas así que se esta realizando una stream party en este momento.💜 Playlists;

–https://t.co/Qga4ZIpbLp

–https://t.co/BdiYKRwxAG

–https://t.co/jXmKBeDpN3#1000DaysWithRM @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/qBsNE2zVnH — ᴀᴠʀiʟ¹³₇ 🇦🇷 (@btsargento) August 10, 2020

Why did Namjoon change his name?

The leader of BTS also explained why it was that he changed his name: The name ‘BTS’ Rap Monster ‘was a bit long, and I have realized the fact that it has become different from [what I want to] put in front of the music that I have made for the last five years, and the music that I want to share in the future.

“I started introducing myself as Rapmon or RM, instead of the full name Rap Monster.”

Han pasado 1000 días desde que Namjoon decidió cambiar su nombre artístico a RM. Él nos narró sus razones y sentimientos sobre ello, por favor, léanlo. ¡Gracias por ser siempre tan inspirador!#1000DaysWithRM (mil días con RM) 👏😊 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/YvZFoYNaaL — Purple Boy🕊️ (@cutepurpleboy) August 10, 2020

That’s why the BTS rapper makes it clear that how he started using his new name: So I would like to change the name I use for promotions to RM, which I think is more in line with the music I’m aiming for and also I have a broader spectrum. Since I’ve already released music and mixtapes like RM, I think some fans will have already guessed this.

Explaining the reason behind the drastic name change, RM confessed: I thought about this carefully for a long time, because I want to make music for a long time in the future with an unrestricted and open mind and vision.

It should be remembered that RM said that it was possible that it would be a bit awkward to change his stage name with which they have called him since before his debut and that it could be possible that he feels that he is not familiar, but the ARMY understood and received this very well. new name.

#1000DaysWithRM | 🐨🌿💜 Han pasado 1000 días desde que Namjoon decidió compartir su nuevo nombre artístico "RM" a través de una carta, expresando sus más profundos sentimientos. RM, no solo ha sido un grandioso líder, a través de este cambio. #MTVHottest BTS @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/OccIzahMnC — 🇻🇪Bangtan Venezuela⁷ (@BangtanVzla) August 10, 2020

Do you think RM had strong reasons for changing his stage name? Which name did you like the most: Rap Monster or RM?



