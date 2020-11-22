Arms are rolled up again for Sony Xperia Compact!

Sony, which used to be mentioned frequently in the world of smartphones, has turned into a brand that many people do not even pronounce its name today. Of course, this applies to phones, because it has dozens of successful products, especially cameras and PlayStation 5. However, the company, which could not achieve success in the smartphone market and stopped selling phones in our country, rolled up its sleeves for a new phone.

Sony Xperia Compact series may be returning!

A new one has been added to the leaks about Sony phones. The company is expected to appear again in the first half of 2021 with the Xperia Compact model / series, which has a 5.5 inch screen. Sony, which has previously brought its flagship performance to the small screen with its Compact series phones, has received great acclaim, but it did not receive the expected attention.

Because in recent years, interest in larger screen phones has increased. The biggest proof of this is that the iPhone 12 series has reached 6.7 inches today.

There is no official statement about it yet, but there is a possibility that the phone will appear under the Xperia 1 series. The Xperia model, which is expected to have a small screen, is said to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 775 processor.



