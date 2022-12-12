Armored Core is NOT a Dark Souls Mecha: 3 Differences Between Armored Core and Souls Games

Armored Core VI: Fires of the Rubicon was officially unveiled during The Game Awards after months of rumors and speculation. Since FromSoftware has undoubtedly earned millions of fans thanks to its Souls franchise, it’s no surprise that the vast majority of them aren’t familiar with the games, much less the series. Here’s a brief article about what fans should know about Armored Core — what this series is about, what they should expect from Armored Core VI and why they shouldn’t expect the game to become a mechanized version of Dark Souls.

Currently, most people associate FromSoftware with Dark Souls — complex role-playing games that challenge players to overcome seemingly insurmountable difficulties. But there was a time when he was known for his Mecha games just as he is known today for his Souls series. There are many similarities between the two series, but don’t make the mistake of thinking that the other is just a Mecha Dark Souls game. The success of the Souls series and, most importantly, the triumph of Elden Ring will undoubtedly affect the upcoming new game, but given that Armored Core VI has been in development since 2016, we believe that the influence of Elden Ring on this may be mostly superficial and/or superficial. Armored Core is a whole beast.

3. This is science fiction, not a fantasy setting similar to Souls.

Armored Core and Souls games have very different themes in terms of settings. Don’t get us wrong, both series are dark and revolve around desert conditions and environments. But this is one of the most obvious differences between the two series: Souls games are fantasy, and Armored Core is science fiction.

To get a little idea of what to expect, Armored Core VI: Fires of the Rubicon takes place on a planet far from Earth. It is not yet known whether the game will be a reboot or a continuation of any of the three different sequences of the Armored Core timeline, but in all the continuities, the apocalypse happened one way or another, and people had to rebuild society. In this upcoming game, the action takes place on Rubicon 3 — a planet engulfed in flames due to the fact that a human settlement confused the wrong planetary energy source. Hundreds of years after the first explosion, people are back again, still trying to use the same energy source that literally burned the world down. As a mercenary, you are here to carry out missions on behalf of extraterrestrial corporations that are racing for that sweet, sweet manna from this infernal hell.

Does it sound gloomy? Yes, not far from what you might expect from FromSoftware, but the rigidity of Armored Core is different from Souls games.

2. The gameplay is completely different

Both games will make players fail and fail again, learn from their mistakes and reward perseverance with pleasant victories. However, the game cycle between Armored Core and Souls games is different. Firstly, there are no checkpoints with a bonfire, which serve as a respite for players, protection from enemies and an opportunity to reorganize and level up. Instead, most of the Armored Core training is done before the mission, and while players can still take up to five different weapons during battle, there’s not much you can do to change your mech’s fighting style during deployment.

Armored Core also does not have the “soul” currency, which is lost when the player dies, and can be recovered if the player can find them before he dies again. Instead, players in Armored Core are rewarded with money for completing missions, which they can then use to upgrade their mech during the preparation phase — or not use them, since players usually don’t lose all their money due to mission failure.

Finally, Souls fans may be disappointed to learn that for the most part Armored Core games have a linear plot, there are no multiple endings or secret, sprawling side quests that players can explore. We would be pleasantly surprised if this changed in Fires of the Rubicon, but we advise everyone not to hold their breath.

1. Armored Core is harder than most similar Souls games.

It’s become the norm in video games to romanticize complexity, but it’s no exaggeration when we say Armored Core is harder than Souls games. In Souls games, players need to familiarize themselves with the mechanics, learn how to use the tools they have and master the control of the game in order to perform precise actions to destroy their enemies. Armored Core is the same, but with more complexity. In addition to games requiring players to master mechanics and controls, Armored Core also requires players to understand the complex component of the game’s build.

If you’ve ever wanted to create your own mech and pilot it, then this game is for you. Each mission in the previous games will give the player the opportunity to tinker with his fur, adding details and modifications at his discretion. They can then set up an AI system so that the mech fights based on established logic — similar to the gambit system for allies in Final Fantasy XII — but at any time players can still fight manually using their own controls, which varies depending on your gear, as different pieces can mean different controls..

There is also no universal approach to this stage of assembly. Most often, players have to make adjustments to their mechs, if not completely redesign them to complete missions. Thus, the task of Armored Core is not only to master the controls in action, but also to develop a mech that you will use in battle.

Armored Core VI will be released in 2023 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.