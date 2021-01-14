Armie Hammer leaves Shotgun Wedding movie

Armie Hammer abandoned the production of the film Shotgun Wedding, after disclosing disturbing texts attributed to the actor responsible for a scandal on social networks. In recent days, Instagram messages apparently written by him and aimed at a woman shared explicit sexual fantasies, with content involving cannibalism and other assaults. In addition, more scandals began to emerge, such as cases of betrayal. The authenticity of the messages has not yet been verified.

According to Variety, the information about the actor’s departure was confirmed by a production representative, who said the choice came from him. “Given the imminent start date for Shotgun Wedding, Armie asked to move away from the film and we supported him in his decision,” said the source.

“I will not respond to these absurd claims, but in the face of perverse and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot now, in good conscience, leave my children to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic for four months. Lionsgate supports me in the decision and I am grateful to them for that, ”said Hammer of the charges.

The actor would star in the action comedy alongside Jennifer Lopez, centered on a couple with doubts about their marriage. During the ceremony, all guests present will be taken hostage by a group that will invade the event. Lionsgate has confirmed that another actor will be cast in the role.

He is also slated to appear on other projects, such as following Call Me by Your Name, with Timothée Chalamet, and in The Offer series, based on the backstage of The Godfather. However, his future in these productions has not yet been revealed. Shotgun Wedding will be directed by Jason Moore (The Perfect Choice) and has no premiere date yet.