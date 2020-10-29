Armenia officially confirms receipt of their bodies

The Armenian Ministry of Defense officially confirmed that Azerbaijan handed over the bodies of Armenian soldiers at the border, and stated that if the ceasefire, which was declared three times, the Armenian side is ready to deliver their bodies to Azerbaijan and organize the removal of the bodies from the lane between the positions.

Spokesperson of the Ministry, Shusan Stepanyan, said, “Thanks to Russia’s extraordinary mediation efforts, 29 people who died during the conflicts in the Karabakh conflict area with the participation of the International Red Cross Committee field team and the personal representative of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Term President, The corpses of the Armenian soldier were delivered to the Armenian side ”statements were given.

Stepanyan also emphasized that if the ceasefire, which was declared three times, comes into effect, the Armenian side is ready to deliver their bodies to Azerbaijan and organize the removal of the bodies from the front line between the positions.

The conflicts between Armenia and Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh, which have been waiting for a solution for many years, flared up again on 27 September. Despite three separate ceasefire agreements, the parties continue their military activities without interruption.

Yerevan and Baku have been at odds for decades over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which is legally controlled by Azerbaijan and de facto Armenian forces.



