Romanian authorities, in particular the Department for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism, searched the house of Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan on the morning of December 29, Romanian media reported.

A report on December 29, originally published by the Romanian newspaper Libertatea, claimed that Andrew Tate’s house in Piper was raided by Romanian police in connection with the abduction of two girls. This was later confirmed by paparazzi pictures published by SpyNews in Romania.

It is reported that the raid was carried out by DIICOT, the Department for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism in Bucharest.

At the time of writing, there was no official statement from the Romanian authorities themselves.

It is reported that the authorities drew attention to several luxury cars in the residence. CNN Antenna 3 reports that a police trailer is on site, possibly for lifting one or more cars.

The same publication reports that in connection with the investigation, the house of a former policewoman was searched.

Back in April 2022, Andrew Tate faced human trafficking charges in Romania, the country in which he resides.

However, Tate stated that the problems arose because of the swatting incident: “I was not arrested. It so happened that I suffered from a case of swatting. It is very popular among people who are well versed in the Internet.

“[The police] arrived, conducted an investigation, realized that no one was in the house against their will, there was no crime […] we had to go to the police station for 45 minutes to get papers, we filled them out and we were released.”

We will update this story as new details become available.