ARM: Performance Per Watt To Replace Moore’s Law in Industry

Rob Aitken, ARM’s chief technology officer, claims that the computing paradigm as we know it is changing. Therefore, he argues that performance per watt should become the industry’s driving force in the quest for optimal component design, thus replacing Moore’s Law.

According to the executive, advances based on the concept established by Gordon Earl Moore in 1965 have transformed the user experience, opening the doors to increasingly sharper digital visual materials, high-fidelity games and more accurate voice and image recognition. All this thanks to more powerful and simplified mobile devices with each new generation.

However, such evolutions are coming to an end. The ARM executive points out that “transistors are getting so small that there are only a few dozen atoms along their gates, and the structure of individual polycrystalline copper grains is a key element in signal timing.”

In addition, ways need to be found to distribute technologies without catastrophically accelerating climate change, says Aitken. The executive points out that there are 3.7 billion people on the planet who do not currently have access to innovations.

“It is clear that the direction of the industry can no longer focus only on increasing processing power. Extracting more performance from the same chips remains one of the main priorities, and it is in the performance per watt that we will find the solution”, he ponders, stressing the need to optimize energy consumption over time.

future of the planet

Aitken explains that as technology projects get bigger and more complex, they can become highly inefficient. Therefore, to get around the scenario, professionals in the field must balance the mentioned factors. Finally, he cites movements like TinyML, aimed at leveraging machine learning workloads, in this case powered by milliwatts of energy.

Rob is adamant: “The tension between technology as a solution to our environmental problems and an aggravating factor is not new, but it is critical to the future of our planet that its net contribution be positive. Maximizing performance per watt is part of that. ” To check out the expert’s full reflection on the direction of the semiconductor industry, just click here.