ARM Cortex-A78C CPU: door to laptops that remain open

ARM’s CPU designs and technologies are practically found in most computers in the world, from the smartphones we use to the brains of the cars we ride. One segment where ARM-based chips have not yet fully entered is desktop and laptop computers. This can change rapidly, especially with the launch of Apple Silicon. In addition, ARM itself announced the new Cortex-A78C CPU, powered by Microsoft, that will power comfortable portable laptops.

The company announced technologies that will power the new generation mobile and embedded processors in May. These included the Cortex-A78 CPU as well as the Mali-G78 GPU that matched it. These were primarily designed for mobile devices, but ARM also created variants to appeal to other computing segments, such as the Cortex-A78AE for computers in cars.

It is now touting Cortex-A78C as a scalable and secure computing product for notebook computers. An important point where this new chip differs from its mobile counterpart is that, unlike the big.LITTLE layout, which is often used in smartphones, eight-core and six-core configurations are mostly all major CPU cores. Combined with the increased 8MB L3 cache, this shows that the CPU can handle heavier, multi-threaded workloads than even the most powerful gaming smartphones.

Of course, such systems can also be used for gaming, especially when paired with a Mali-G78. However, ARM goes beyond these daily use cases, highlighting that the new Cortex-A78C has enhanced data and device security for computers used in corporate and office scenarios such as laptops, which are often more connected.

As interesting as it sounds, ARM itself does not directly manufacture or sell these processors. It provides the design and intellectual property license required to create chips to be embedded in products sold in the market to its manufacturing partners. ARM does not specify when we will see products hosting this new CPU. It is also among the questions whether this new design will be available in the next first generation Apple Silicone MacBooks.



