ARM based Windows and macOS from Adobe Lightroom

Adobe has released an ARM version of Lightroom for both macOS and Windows. The latest version of Lightroom now works natively on Mac computers with Apple M1 processors or Windows 10 devices with Qualcomm processors. This new software is offered as a full version, not as a beta version. Adobe makes this part of the regular Creative Suite installer.

This native ARM version is a new version of Lightroom. If you like to use the classic Lightroom, you have to wait a little longer for the version of this dedicated to ARM-based processors. “We plan to ship Apple M1 native versions as soon as they are available, so stay tuned,” said Sharad Mangalick, program manager on Adobe’s photography team. said.

Lightroom’s latest update came a few weeks after Adobe released a beta version of Photoshop, which supports M1 Macs and ARM-based Windows PCs. Since it is still in beta, Photoshop does not include some important features. However, this version of Lightroom has all the features expected from the desktop version. These have been made to be run on ARM-based systems with all existing features.

Adobe says it plans to continue optimizations for ARM and M1 devices with future releases. It looks like we’ll see more ARM-powered Creative Suite apps in the future.



