Arkham Asylum had the prototype of the Nintendo DS

Twitter user Robin64 shared on social media details about an unreleased Batman: Arkham Asylum prototype, revealing valuable information from a port expected to arrive on the Nintendo DS.

The experience was recorded on video by the TechRaptor team, who installed the ROM in an emulator and tested how the game would work on the Nintendo laptop. As you can see in the material below, the title would also be divided into two screens, with the top part showing a map and the bottom part being the space reserved for the game.

The prototype appears to be in intermediate stages of development, with the setting and character design well defined, but the artificial intelligence completely disabled, since the enemies do not react either to the presence of the hero or to the blows they take.



