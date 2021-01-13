Arkane works on new game with Unreal Engine 4

If information that is running on the network ends up being confirmed at some point, we will have an announcement of a new title coming from the Austin division of Arkane Studios that is in development with Unreal Engine 4.

According to the data, the title of Prey’s studio will depart from what was seen in this and some other projects of the company because it is a fantasy game. Some believe that it may be related to Dishonored (which brings magic and evil gods), but no other details have been said so far.

Remember that one of the creators of Dishonored, Harvey Smith, is working on a new project together with some developers of this game and Prey – that is, it may be that the efforts in question are related to the new project with Unreal Engine 4.