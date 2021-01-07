Arkane Studios works on new project with Prey

Harvey Smith, co-creator of Deus Ex and Dishonored, revealed this week that he is back to work at Arkane Studios in Austin. At the moment, we know that the developer is working on Deathloop, but Smith’s team is working on something else.

Speaking to the portal Vandal, Smith explained that he returned to Austin after completing the production of Dishonored 2 at the Arkane studio in Lyon and confirmed that it is not part of the development of the company’s next release, but of a separate project not yet announced: “I’m not producing Deathloop, I’m in something else, working with the guys who made Dishonored and Prey”.

At Austin’s studio, Smith is working on a new game with the creative team responsible for the Dishonored and Prey franchises. The designer does not reveal what the new game is about, but it will be part of the new era of games from Bethesda / Microsoft, which means that it will almost certainly be released on the Game Pass and should prioritize platforms such as PC and Xbox, but without leaving the competition aside.

Both parties have previously defended the case-by-case study of the games that will be released in the future and Todd Howard, current director of Bethesda, defended this view during an interview with GamesIndustry.

It is worth noting that ZeniMax Media is still in the process of being acquired by Microsoft (which should be completed later this year), making Bethesda, Arkane, Machine Games, Tango Gameworks and several other developers, privately owned by Xbox Game Studios.

