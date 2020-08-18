Arkane Studios’ game Deathloop delayed release to 2021

Arkane Studios confirms the Deathloop delay until Q2 2021. The team needs more time given the difficulties that COVID-19 has brought with it.

Arkane Lyon has decided to delay the release of Deathloop until Q2 2021, that is, somewhere between the months of April, May and June of next year. The study has chosen their official Twitter account to communicate the reasons that have led them to take more time.

The coronavirus has been one of the main obstacles that have slowed its development: “The health and safety of everyone at Arkane Lyon remains our top priority. As we adapted to work from home, we found that it is taking longer than normal to offer this new experience with the level of quality and polish that defines both an Arkane game and a true next generation game, ”they explain.

They conclude by apologizing to their followers for the disappointment that this news item can bring, but not before calling us “very soon” to learn new details about the project.

To the community, an update on DEATHLOOP: pic.twitter.com/XveoG6AgoT — DEATHLOOP (@deathloop) August 18, 2020

Temporary exclusive to PS5 and PC

Deathloop appeared last June during the presentation of PlayStation 5. To the surprise of many, Bethesda confirmed that it would be part of the duo of its temporary exclusive productions for the new generation of Sony, along with Ghostwire: Tokyo. This would not affect the PC version. At first it was planned to accompany the PS5 on its launch at the end of this 2020. It will no longer be possible.

Deathloop will put us on the shoulders of Colt, who is caught in an endless loop. His prison, Blackreef, is inhabited by an organization that finds fun in constantly ending him. Our goal will be to come up with a list of eight key goals to stop repetition. As if that were not enough, we will be the prey of Julianna, a young woman who can be controlled by other players who want to invade us through the network. In PS5 it will make use of the novelties that DualSense offers and will work at 4k resolution at a target rate of 60 images per second.



